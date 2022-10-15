New school for 720 students to be built in Chechnya

15 Oct. 14:25

The construction of a new school for 720 students will begin in Chechnya by the end of the year, the press service of the Ministry of Construction and Housing of the republic reports.

The facility will be built in the village of Petropavlovskaya. As noted in the department, the old school building does not meet the requirements of seismic safety. The expected dates for the commissioning of the new educational facility are yet to be known.

There will be seven blocks in the new school. They will house educational and administrative buildings, a modern gym and a spacious dining room.