Baku catches Yerevan in a lie on September 13-14 battles

15 Oct. 14:15

The Armenian leadership wants to quell the existing discontent in society by spreading false information about the events of September 2022 head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Earlier, the Armenian authorities stated that, allegedly, during the suppression of the Armenian military provocation in September of this year, the Azerbaijani army lost over 400 people.

She recalled that this is not the first time that Baku has encountered absolutely unfounded, false information from Yerevan. "We remember well the attempts of the Armenian side to mislead the public with false information during the 44-day war. As you know, the official information about the losses of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the clashes on September 12-14 was provided by the country's Ministry of Defense. In the course of suppressing a large-scale military provocation of the armed forces of Armenia, 80 of our servicemen were killed," the diplomat said.

Abdullayeva stressed that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, unlike the Armenian department, provides information about its dead servicemen detailing the time of death and surnames. The relevant list is published on the website of the ministry.

”We are proud of our martyrs, their funerals are held with the participation of a large number of people - members of the public, government officials, and are widely covered by the media. Once again, we want to emphasize that, in contrast to the Armenian information, the data on the losses of military personnel presented by the Azerbaijani side cannot raise doubts,” she added.