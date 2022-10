15 Oct. 14:45

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko spoke about close partnership contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that his relations with his Russian colleague were not always cloudless.

"You know that we both argued and quarreled at times. But as the closest friends and reliable partners. As I once said, no one has such a level of relations as the presidents of Belarus and Russia," he said in an interview with the US NBC, Interfax reports.