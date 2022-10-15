28,000 hectares of Azerbaijani liberated territories of Azerbaijan cleared of mines

15 Oct. 15:00

Engineer-sapper units have cleared about 28,000 hectares of liberated territories of Azerbaijan from mines, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

"As a result of the work of engineering and sapper units in the liberated territories, from October 1 to this day, more than 550 hectares of land were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. To date, more than 27,960 hectares of land have been cleared of mines by engineering and sapper units in the liberated territories, the message reads.