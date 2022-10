15 Oct. 15:20

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the site of a mine explosion in Bartin province, Anadolu Agency reports.

As a result of an explosion in a mine in northern Turkey, 40 people were killed.

"President Erdogan gets acquainted with the work carried out in the mobile coordination centre for disaster and emergency management, set up in front of a mine in the Amasra region," the news agency informs.