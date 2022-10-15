Iran decides to produce cars in Armenia

15 Oct. 17:15

Armenia will launch a line for the production of Iranian cars for export to the EAEU, Alireza Peyman-Pak, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, said. Iran Khodro, Iran's largest car manufacturer, will set up a joint venture with an unnamed Armenian investor.

According to Mehr, we are talking about the assembly of 100% Iranian-made cars in Armenia.

Peyman-Pak explained that Armenia was chosen for the construction of a car plant on purpose. Armenia is a member of the EAEU and does not pay taxes for the import of cars into their territory, which opens up additional opportunities for Iranian manufacturers to export goods to the Eurasian space.