Romania to donate $300,000 to Georgia for defense

15 Oct. 17:30

As the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported today, Bucharest is preparing to transfer about $1,4 million to NATO funds that finance the Alliance's partners defense capability. This money will be distributed among Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Jordan.

"The Foreign Ministry announces the provision of voluntary contributions from Romania to NATO funds intended to strengthen the stability and defense capability of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with a total amount of up to $1,4 million", TASS quoted Romanian diplomats.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry explained that initially this money was intended for the national Afghan army, but due to the change of power in Afghanistan, it remained unused. Therefore, now Georgia will receive about $300,000 from Bucharest, Ukraine - $400,000, Moldova - $600,000, and Jordan - $100,000.