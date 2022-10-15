Azerbaijan Science Foundation established in Azerbaijan

15 Oct. 18:23

According to the press service of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, today, the Head of state has signed a decree establishing the Azerbaijan Science Foundation on the basis of the Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The President also signed a decree on the composition of the ASF Supervisory Board.

The Azerbaijan Science Foundation will provide targeted funding for basic, experimental and applied research and other activities in the field of science.

The ASF has the function of participation in both the formation and the implementation of state policy on scientific activity. The Fund will support innovative ideas of universities and other legal entities, as well as individuals, in the field of science.