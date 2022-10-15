The EU Mission holds talks with Armenian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff

15 Oct. 18:45

The EU technical mission held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Edward Asryan in Yerevan, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported today. Asryan expressed the full support of the Armenian troops for the EU mission plans on its activities in Armenia.

According to Sputnik-Armenia, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces announced the intention of the republic's army to cooperate fully with the European Union's representatives. He told the EU mission about the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the failed attempt of a large-scale provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces against the Azerbaijani army.

Representatives of the European Union, in turn, told Evard Asryan in detail about what the EU technical mission would do on Armenian territory. "The sides discussed technical and organizational issues of its activities", the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a press release.