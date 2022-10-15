Armenian Armed Forces to train civilian women

15 Oct. 19:20

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, on October 17, the republic will start shooting courses for citizens who did not serve in the army. Women will be trained first.

At the initial stage, the specialists of the Ministry of Defense will teach women how to shoot in Yerevan, in the future, the servicemen will work with the female population in the regions of Armenia.

The courses include both theoretical training in shooting and the practice of mastering firearms.

The course program is designed to attract the maximum number of applicants: the courses are free and take place only on weekends. In the future, we should expect the beginning of campaigning for training in combat shooting among the republic's civilian population.

Let us remind you that this week the head of the Ministry of Defense Suren Papikyan announced an increase in the scale of training of reservists. The department is working on a law on the mandatory participation in the training camps of all those liable for military service, and each of the training camps participant will be on full combat duty for two weeks out of 25 days.

As you can see, Armenia began serious preparation for a new war.