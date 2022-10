15 Oct. 20:35

Today, a protest action of Azerbaijani citizens was held near the French embassy in Baku.

The protesters gathered at the French diplomatic mission because of the French President Emmanuel Macron's scandalous speech, who turned the entire history of the South Caucasus upside down and accused Azerbaijan and Russia of destabilizing the region.

Citizens protested against the words of Macron and his position on the events taking place in the South Caucasus.