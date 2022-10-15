Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian hold phone talks

15 Oct. 21:15

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry today, a telephone conversation took place between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian. The bilateral agenda issues and the state of affairs in the South Caucasus region as a whole were discussed.

"Following the meeting of the leaders of the two states in Astana, the ministers exchanged views on a number of issues, including topical issues on the bilateral agenda. The parties also discussed the current situation in the region", the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

In particular, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke about the Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.