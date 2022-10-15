Grozny and Gudermes to be cleared of unauthorized landfills

15 Oct. 21:40

By the end of the year, in Chechnya, the liquidation of two unauthorized landfills in the Sheikh-Mansurovsky district of Grozny and one landfill in Gudermes will begin, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the region reported.

For these events, the regional budget will receive subsidies from the federal budget for 2022 and for the planning period of 2023 and 2024, the department said.

The funds will be used to co-finance expenditure obligations for the elimination of unauthorized landfills.