"Georgian Dream" proposes opposition to choose new ombudsman together

16 Oct. 11:10

"Georgian Dream" MP Nikoloz Samkharadze said today that the ruling party intends to cooperate with some opposition factions on the issue of choosing a new ombudsman.

"Based on the nature of the radical opposition, I am not optimistic that their approach to the selection of the Public Defender will be constructive. But I hope that it will be possible to decide on a candidate with other opposition parties interested in the development of the country", Sputnik-Georgia quoted him.

Let us remind you that the "Georgian Dream" itself will not nominate its own candidate for the position of ombudsman, so a person from the opposition will take up the post. The reason is that the party controls 75 seats in parliament and it is able to make its representative the new Public Defender with a minimal coalition.