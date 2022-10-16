Armenia's shelling of Azerbaijani positions continues four days

16 Oct. 11:50

The day before, on October 15, from 15:20 to 18:00 and last night, from positions in the direction of the settlements of Yenikend and Yukhari Shorja of Basarkechyar district, as well as Garashen of Goris district and Çinarlı of Tovuzgalin district, the Armenian Armed Forces units intermittently fired from various caliber small arms the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlements of Jamilli and Mollabayramli of Kalbajar district, Gusulu of Lachin district and Kokhanabi of Tovuz district, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan press service reports.

"The units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in these directions took adequate response measures", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.