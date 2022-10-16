Turkmenistan to build North-South corridor together with Kazakhstan

16 Oct. 12:35

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced his readiness to create the North-South transport corridor to the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf together with Kazakhstan, Turkmen television reported today.

During the visit to Kazakhstan, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation in the transport sector: it is planned to create a powerful and modern infrastructure that would ensure the integration of the transport systems of Central Asia and the access of the region's countries to European and Asian highways, the Turkmen leader noted.

"In particular, Turkmenistan is ready to work with Kazakhstan on the creation of the North-South corridor to the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf, along the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea", the Turkmen leader emphasized, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

Berdimuhamedov also noted that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will coordinate efforts to form a strategic belt of transport, transit and logistics partnership along the East-West, Asia-Europe lines, and will also continue joint activities in the Caspian Sea.