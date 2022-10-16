US State Department: Iran must release imprisoned Americans

16 Oct. 13:23

Iran must "immediately release 'illegally imprisoned' American citizens", US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Iran is full responsible for the safety of our illegally imprisoned citizens, who must be released immediately", Price wrote on Twitter, adding that the US was monitoring reports of a fire in a Tehran prison, RIA Novosti reported.

Let us remind you that earlier the Iranian news agency IRNA reported that as a result of the fire in the Evin prison, no one was killed, but eight people were injured.