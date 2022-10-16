Miller: limits on Russian gas prices to be catastrophic for EU

16 Oct. 13:58

The decision to set a price cap for Russian gas in Europe, if such a decision is made, will be a violation of the contractual terms and will entail the termination of supplies, the head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller said in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya 1 TV channel. .

"We are guided by the contracts that have been signed. Such a unilateral decision is, of course, a violation of the essential terms of the contract, which entails the termination of supplies", Miller said, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us remind you that on October 7, the European Union adopteed the eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which includes a legislative basis for determining the price cap for Russian oil shipments to third countries. It is planned that the price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5, 2023 for oil products. The introduction of gas prices cap is still under discussion.