Türkiye developed gas hub project

16 Oct. 14:55

Turkish scientists have already developed a project for a gas hub in the country with the possibility to transport up to 75 billion cubic meters of blue fuel per year, it became relevant after such an idea was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak writes.

"It became known that three months before Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about the possibility of creating a large gas hub in Türkiye to supply Europe, scientists from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Gumushane prepared a master's thesis entitled "Türkiye is a central country in Eurasian energy security", the newspaper writes. .

The university will provide comprehensive support in the event of the project implementation, assured the head of the Department of Geophysics Engineering of the University of Gumushane and an employee of the Faculty of Energy Systems of the Institute of Postgraduate Education, Professor Dr. Nafiz Maden.

"Türkiye has proven to the whole world that it is a country that will protect Europe from the winter cold today, just like yesterday it protected Europe and the whole world from hunger. We have developed a gas pipeline project. We did this not as a forecast, but with the help of purely scientific research", the scientist emphasized, noting: according to the project, gas will be distributed to Europe through Thrace along three different routes: northern, southern and middle branches. The southern branch will go to Italy, the middle branch will go to Serbia and other countries through Bulgaria, Albania, Kosovo and Macedonia, and the northern branch will go to Romania, Slovenia, Hungary and on to Germany.

"During the development of the project, we assumed that it would be increased from 50 to 75 billion cubic meters with additional investments", he said, noting that the project would lead to Türkiye becoming a central country, not a transit one.

"This will allow us to become a playmaker state... This project will contribute to peace and tranquility. This will strengthen socio-cultural and even fraternal ties between countries. In this sense, we are ready to make any contribution to the development of our country. We are at the service of our state both in the feasibility study of the project and in other studies", Maden added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could move gas transit from Nord Stream to the Black Sea region and Türkiye. The Russian leader discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They instructed to work out the issue in detail and quickly. Negotiations between the Turkish and Russian delegations on the creation of a gas hub will begin next week. It is planned that the volume of Russian gas, which will be supplied to Europe through Turkey if there is demand, can reach 63 billion cubic meters per year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.