Uzbek athlete becomes best judoka in world

16 Oct. 15:33

After the World Judo Championship, which was held in Tashkent, the International Judo Federation published an updated rating of the world's best judokas. The first place was taken by the Uzbek athlete Davlat Bobonov, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) press service reports.

So, the winner of the world championship in the weight category up to 100 kg Bobonov took first place in the ranking by a wide margin, Sputnik Uzbekistan reports.

Another Uzbekistani, Muzaffarbek Turoboev, who has the same weight category, has moved up 18 positions to ninth place.