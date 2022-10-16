Iranian Foreign Ministry: US President's statements do not surprise the country's leadership

16 Oct. 15:50

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned US President Joe Biden's support for the unrest in Iran.

"US President Joe Biden has repeatedly supported the unrest with his intervention statements since the beginning of the recent events in Iran", the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson wrote on his social media account, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

"Since he has no trusted advisors and good memory, I remind him that Iran was too strong and unshakable to succumb to your cruel sanctions and absurd threats. Even now, he is too proud to succumb to the intervention and exclamations of a politician who is tired of years of fruitless actions against Iran", the Iranian diplomat added.

Biden's statements and US interference no longer surprise the Iranian leadership, because "intervention, aggression and killings are the true nature of the American system".

"From the August 1953 coup, the anti-Iranian policy of the American government has been well remembered by us", Kanaani said.

"You are used to fishing in troubled waters, but remember, it is Iran. A country of proud men and women. Together we will try to heal the big and small wounds of Iran, together we will support the independence of Iran, and, of course, your series of failures will continue", the spokesperson said.