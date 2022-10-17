Iran expands range of homegrown missile defense system

17 Oct. 11:00

Iranian defense engineers are working to increase the range of the Bavar-373 long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system to 300 km, a senior commander has announced.

“Today, we have created the necessary air defense coverage at all levels and layers, and in the area of high altitude, have been able to test the Bavar-373 system at a range of 200 km. We have also started the testing of this system at a range of 300 km,” Iran Air Defense Force commander Brig. Gen. Amir Alireza Sabahifard said.

Iran began development of the Bavar-373 missile system in 2010. The Bavar-373 was first unveiled at a ceremony in mid-2016, and introduced into service in 2019.