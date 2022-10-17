Bus traffic resumes on Crimean Bridge

17 Oct. 11:20

Bus traffic resumed on Monday on the Crimean Bridge, which was previously available for cars only, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

"They (bus routes) were restored both ways this morning. Previously, buses had to use a ferry service. Now passengers can cross the Crimean Bridge by cars, suburban and long-haul trains as well as buses," the ministry said in a statement.

On the morning of October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, collapsing two eastbound parts of its road section and subsequently setting ablaze a train of fuel tanks on a separate, adjacent rail portion of the bridge. As a result of the blast, four people were killed. Rail traffic was earlier restored on the bridge, which was also partly reopened for buses and automobiles.