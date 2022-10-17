Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8

17 Oct. 11:40

Iran’s judiciary raised the death toll Monday in a blaze at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed as protests continue nationwide.

Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which broke out on Saturday night as nationwide anti-government protests entered a fifth week.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency offered the new toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries Sunday from the incident.

It said all those dead had been held on theft charges. Mizan described the incident as a “fight between inmates and a fire,” though it offered no evidence to support the claim. Activists outside of Iran say they remain skeptical of the Iranian government’s claims, particularly as their recent descriptions of the nationwide protests have drastically differed with those on the ground.

The Fars news agency also reported that the death toll from the blaze has doubled, and said six inmates remain hospitalized following the fire.

The blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said.