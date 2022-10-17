Courts, kindergartens, schools, colleges being evacuated in wake of bomb threats in Kerch

17 Oct. 12:40

All schools, kindergartens, colleges and courts are being evacuated in the wake of bomb threats in Kerch, the mayor of the Crimean city, Svyatoslav Brusakov, said on Monday.

"All courts, schools, kindergartens and colleges have received bomb threats. Evacuation is underway," TASS cited the mayor as saying.

Social infrastructure facilities in Crimea and Sevastopol have been regularly alerted with hoax bomb threats, especially since the launch of the special military operation. Officials and law enforcement agencies said earlier that such threats were being received from Ukraine, too. So far, all of them have been confirmed as hoaxes.