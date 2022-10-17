Association of Friends of Azerbaijan protests Macron's pro-Armenian position

17 Oct. 13:00

Members of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France sent an appeal to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The appeal expresses protest against the pro-Armenian position of the French leader during his interview with the local TV channel last week.

Azerbaijan's friends in France accused him of pursuing a policy of double standards. "You are trying to please everyone at the same time, repeating the practice so dear to you - 'all at once'. You show friendship with Armenia, but at the same time say that Azerbaijan is right," the appeal says.

Members of the Association said they had no doubts about Emmanuel Macron's determination to work towards a lasting peace through dialogue. They called on the French leader not to succumb to the fanatical speeches of a number of pro-Armenian French people. "The norms of international law must always be the basis for serving the interests of our nation and all peoples," the appeal notes.