Iran kicks off "peace" military exercises on Azerbaijan, Armenia border

17 Oct. 14:20

The Ground Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are holding massive military drills in East Azarbaijan Province, in Araz region, according to Iranian media reports.

The IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that the drills are to convey the "message of peace and friendship and lasting security to neighbors".

The commander said that the exercises are part of an annual mission aimed at promoting the combat readiness of the IRGC Ground Force.

Parachute heliborne operations, night operations, helicopter combat operations, combat and suicide drone operation, as well as constructing a bridge over the Aras River, control of roads, the seizure of heights, and destruction are on the agenda of the drills.