Russia records 10,403 new daily COVID-19 cases

17 Oct. 15:20

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,403 over the past day to 21,314,957, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 12,354 daily cases were reported.

As many as 604 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past day, down from 744 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 50 Russian regions, while in 22 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 676 over the past day versus 948 cases the day before, reaching 3,220,159 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 709 over the past day versus 726 a day earlier, reaching 1,778,563.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 14,513 in the past day, to 20,613,358, the crisis center reported. As many as 18,441 recoveries were confirmed on Sunday.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 92 over the past day, reaching 388,993, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.