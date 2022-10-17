Baku urges Yerevan to stop evading its obligations on Zangazur corridor

17 Oct. 15:40

Armenia has to put an end to false excuses to evade its obligations under the tripartite statement signed in November 2020, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"Armenia has to put an end to false excuses to evade its obligation to connect roads and railway with the Zangazur corridor, which it took under the tripartite statement signed in November 2022. The proposals of three unrealistic options for crossing points, ignoring discussions that are ongoing in 20 months is the wrong policy," the ministry said.