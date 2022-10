17 Oct. 16:45

The European Union prepared to slap sanctions on Iran on Monday over a human rights crackdown.

The EU ministers are set to impose travel bans and freeze the assets of some 15 Iranians involved in the government crackdown that began last month.

The package targets 11 Iranian people and four entities, said Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, although the names haven’t been released yet.

Amongst those listed is the morality police members.