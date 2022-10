18 Oct. 10:00

A U.S. Congress delegation has arrived in Armenia on Monday, the press service of the Armenian parliament reported.

It said the delegation led by Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP) Commission David Price comprises members of the House of Representatives Diana DeGette, Jim Cooper and Andy Levin.

On October 18, chairman of the Armenian National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan and David Price will hold a press conference.