Gazprom reduces gas production by 18% YTD

18 Oct. 10:40

According to preliminary data, Gazprom lowered natural gas production by 18% year-on-year to 327.4 bln cubic meters, the holding said on Monday.

Gas export to non-CIS countries tumbled by 41.4% (by 63 bln cubic meters) annually to 89.3 bln cubic meters, the company said. The average daily export figure increased by 2% monthly in October to 160 mln cubic meters, Gazprom informed. The company continues gas supplies in accordance with approved nominations.

The demand for Gazprom’s gas from the gas transport system declined on the domestic market by 5.2% (by 9.5 bln cubic meters) within 9.5 months of this year.

Russia’s gas export to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continues growing, the gas holding said. Supplies are taking place regularly above the daily contracted quantities, Gazprom noted.