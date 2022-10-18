Ruble might gradually depreciate from 68.1 to 72.2 per dollar by 2025

18 Oct. 11:20

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development expects a gradual depreciation of the ruble by 2025 from 68.1 to 72.2 rubles per dollar, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"The ruble exchange rate is based on its gradual weakening - from 68.1 rubles in 2022 to 72.2 rubles per dollar in 2025. At the same time, the real effective ruble exchange rate will remain stable, but 10-15% stronger than the average for 2016-2021," the minister said.

According to the ministry, pressure on the exchange rate will be reduced through a decline in foreign exchange inflows on current accounts, diversification of the currency structure, as well as a gradual reorientation of capital flows.