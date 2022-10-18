More than 60% of grain from Ukraine sent to Europe

18 Oct. 11:40

Just 5.6% of grain exported from Ukraine as part of the "grain deal" was sent to poor countries, Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said.

"Since August 1, when the first ship sailed from Ukraine, until October 16, 63% of grain exported from Black Sea ports were sent to European countries, 24% to Asia and 13% to Africa. Just 5.6% of exported 7.5 mln tonnes of agricultural products were directed to poor countries. Only 541 metric tons of grains were supplied to Djibouti, one of the poorest countries in the world," the Minister said, cited by TRT TV Channel.

The question of Ukrainian grain export across the Black Sea was discussed on October 13 at the meeting of Presidents of Turkey and Russia Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Astana, Kirisci noted. "The feasibility of renewing the grain deal for next three months was discussed at the meeting. We should strengthen the marine grain corridor. We see it not merely as a technical element of food safety support, it should also become the corridor of humanity and kindness in solidarity with countries combating famine," the Minister added.