Azerbaijan celebrates Restoration of Independence day

18 Oct. 14:00

Today is the Day of Restoration of State Independence of Azerbaijan. The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act 'On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan' on October 18, 1991.

The constitutional act is based on the Declaration of Independence of May 28, 1918, and the Declaration of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On the restoration of the state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan' of August 30, 1991, and establishes that the Republic of Azerbaijan is the legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

Azerbaijani people created an independent republic at the beginning of the last century, and in 1991 the independence of Azerbaijan was restored as the legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Azerbaijani people celebrate this holiday for the second time after 1991 as a victorious nation that has restored its territorial integrity.

Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) approved the National Anthem of Azerbaijan (music by Uzeyir Hajibeyov, lyrics by Ahmad Javad), and then the tricolor flag and the State Emblem with an eight-pointed star and flame in May,1992.

The new law 'On Independence Day' was adopted during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev approved the law 'On Independence Day'.

With the approval of the law, on October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence.

Restoration of Independence Day is a working day celebrated annually in the country as a holiday.