Russian envoy expects Iran nuclear deal to be restored in second half of November

18 Oct. 14:40

The process of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program will be completed soon after the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"In my humble opinion, the goal of the JCPOA restoration will be achieved in the second part of November. There is no excuse for derailing the nuclear deal," the tweet reads.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany struck a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 to address the crisis over its nuclear program. The previous President of the United States, Donald Trump, withdrew from the agreement in 2018. The current American leader, Joe Biden, has repeatedly signaled he is willing to bring the US back into the nuclear deal. Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran in Vienna since last April, seeking to restore the JCPOA in its original form.

The U.S. will hold its midterm congressional elections on November 8.