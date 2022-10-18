Russia sends over 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

18 Oct. 15:00

A batch of humanitarian aid from Russia has been delivered to Kabul by flights of the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that Afghanistan has received over 65 tons of essentials goods.

"On October 16, special flights of the Russian Defense Ministry delivered to Kabul humanitarian aid worth over 65 tons of essential goods. The Afghan side expressed gratitude for the friendly support," the ministry wrote in a release on Monday.

Russia will continue humanitarian assistance to the population of Afghanistan, it added.