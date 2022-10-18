Armenia asks OSCE to deploy its mission on Azerbaijani border

18 Oct. 15:15

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that the OSCE mission may be deployed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"The issue of sending an OSCE mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is being discussed. We will have specifics on this issue in the near future," he said during a press conference.

As for the CSTO mission, he said there are discussions and no decisions yet. "A meeting of the CSTO Council is to take place soon. The political assessment to be made by our allies is extremely important for us. First of all, we need to understand the extent to which the CSTO recognizes this situation," the minister said.