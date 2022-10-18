Cavusoglu congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

18 Oct. 16:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Independence Restoration Day.

"I cordially congratulate Azerbaijan on the Independence Restoration Day!" the publication said.

The new law 'On Independence Day' was adopted during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev approved the law 'On Independence Day'. With the approval of the law, on October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence. This year marks the 31st anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.