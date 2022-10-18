Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to Azerbaijan Independence Restoration Day (PHOTO)

18 Oct. 16:30

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of Independence Restoration Day on her official social media page.

The new law 'On Independence Day' was adopted during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev approved the law 'On Independence Day'. With the approval of the law, on October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence. This year marks the 31st anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.