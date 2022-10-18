Two more Kyrgyz banks suspend servicing Mir cards

18 Oct. 16:45

Kyrgyzstan's Bakai Bank and Doscredobank have stopped servicing the cards of Russian payment system Mir, the banks said on their websites.

"Servicing of the cards of [National Payment Card System (NPCS)] Mir at the bank's machines is being temporarily suspended. Servicing of Visa and Elcard cards continues to work normally. The resumption of servicing of NPCS Mir cards at the bank's machines will be announced at a later date," Bakai Bank said. The decision went into effect on October 17.

Doscredobank also suspended servicing of Mir cards as of Monday. "Acceptance and servicing of NPCS Mir cards in the bank's acquiring network is being suspended," the lender said.

Kyrgyzstan's Kompanion Bank made a similar announcement earlier. Other banks in the country have not yet made any announcements about working with Mir cards in the current circumstances. Kyrgyzstan's banking system, which has 23 commercial banks, has been working with Mir cards since 2019.