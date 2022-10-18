Greece not changed documents' requirements for tourist Schengen for Russians

18 Oct. 17:35

The Greek embassy said that it does not require Russian citizens to provide an European bank account statement and an insurance policy issued in the EU in order to obtain a tourist Schengen visa, RIA Novosti writes.

"The Greek Consulate did not introduce such changes. We do not require European insurance or European bank accounts (to apply for a visa)", the embassy said.

The French visa center also does not ask the Russians for a statement from a European bank account for a tourist visa.

Earlier it became known that the German visa centers require an extract from the European Union and insurance issued in the EU. Also, the European health insurance policy is now being asked from Russians applying for Schengen visa centers in Slovenia and Malta.