Switzerland may join sanctions against Iran

18 Oct. 17:55

The Swiss authorities may join the new European sanctions imposed on a number of Iranian individuals and entities, including the morality police, Swiss Economy Minister Fabian Mayenfisch said.

According to him, the Ministry is currently consulting on this issue. "In accordance with the Embargo Law <…> the monitoring of additions to existing sanctions regulations is mainly the responsibility of the Ministry. Consultations are also being held with other interested departments of the federal administration. In this regard, the question of whether the Federal Council should be entrusted with the adoption of (similar sanctions) should also be resolved", RIA Novosti quoted the head of the department.

Let us remind you that Bern has joined the EU sanctions more than once, including the restrictive measures imposed against Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine.