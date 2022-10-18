Mirzoyan announces his readiness to meet with Çavuşoğlu

18 Oct. 18:40

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is ready to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. He stated this at a joint press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Yerevan.

According to the diplomat, Armenia is "interested in the successful completion of the dialogue with Türkiye".

"And any meeting that will help success can happen. I am not against such a meeting. I am ready for a meeting. I hope that such a meeting can register significant results", Interfax-Azerbaijan quoted Mirzoyan.

The Foreign Minister said that in such negotiations the participants should take "sincere and serious steps to establish diplomatic relations and open the borders."

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu said he was ready for a meeting with Mirzoyan, but there was no specific date yet.