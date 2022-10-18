Georgia intends to ban breeding of some dogs

18 Oct. 19:25

The Animal Monitoring Agency of the Tbilisi City Hall and MPs are developing a new draft law, according to which the breeding and ownership of certain dog breeds may be banned in Georgia.

According to the agency's chief lawyer, Kakhaber Ioseliani, recently there has been a panic in Georgia due to the increase in cases of attacks on people by domestic dogs of certain breeds.

"At the moment, we are discussing the banning the breeding of specific breeds of dogs, as, for example, it operates in Europe. For example, the breeding of pit bulls and other breeds recognized as fighting ones", he said at a press conference at the Mtavari press club.

The lawyer noted that this law will be aimedat dogs of fighting breeds, first of all. At the same time, Ioseliani noted that even if a ban is introduced, it will not affect those who already have dogs of these breeds.