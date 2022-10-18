USA to actively use sanctions against military supplies from Russia and Iran

18 Oct. 19:45

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said that the US intends to actively use the mechanism of unilateral sanctions in an attempt to counteract Russia's military-technical cooperation with other countries, including Iran.

"The US will impose sanctions on anyone who helps Iran provide this kind of military support to Russia", she said at a briefing for foreign journalists.

According to her, the States will continue to actively monitor the implementation of the US sanctions against both Russian and Iranian arms trade.