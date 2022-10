18 Oct. 20:10

Washington has no objections to the supply of Russian grain and fertilizers to world markets, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said.

She stressed that US sanctions did not apply to such supplies.

"We will continue to report this, and we have no concerns about Russia's exports of grain or fertilizers", RIA Novosti quoted the diplomat.

Donfried stated that the plan to extend the grain deal described this topic in detail.