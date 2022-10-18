Draft of Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs' formation to be prepared by end of year

18 Oct. 20:32

The final draft of the formation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia will be ready by the end of the year, it became known at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

At the meeting, an amended draft of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was submitted to the Head of Government. The proposals made earlier were taken into account in this document. The discussion's topic was the management structure and composition of the department, the terms of reference and legal issues.

Pashinyan noted the importance of provision of infrastructure and introduction of professional criteria for working in the Ministry.

Let us remind you that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia existed until 2003, then it was transformed into the police (a body under the government).