18 Oct. 21:15

The probability of NATO support for Georgia will increase if Tbilisi focuses on reforms, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a speech at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

According to him, Georgia should implement the necessary reforms in response to NATO's concerns about corruption and public scrutiny of security agencies.

"The more attention Georgia pays to these problems, the easier it will be to attract the necessary support from NATO allies", TASS quoted Stoltenberg.