Tehran: Russia and Iran to conclude comprehensive cooperation agreement before end of year

18 Oct. 21:55

Russia and Iran will sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement by the end of this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in the documentary "Diplomatic Field".

"This agreement will be signed in Tehran or Moscow before the end of the year", Tasnim quoted him.

The documentary "Diplomatic Field", which is shown in Iran on the first TV channel, is dedicated to the little-known facts of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic during the first 13 months of Ebrahim Raisi's presidency.